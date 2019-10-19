The home-based Super Eagles, otherwise known as Super Eagles Team B, will put their flesh on the grill this afternoon, when they clash with the Sparrows Hawks of Togo at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, in the return leg second round of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier.

The Nigerian team goes into today’s crunch tie with three goals deficit, having lost the first leg of the fixture 4-1 a fortnight ago, in Lome, the Togolese capital. The Coach Imama Amapakabo-tutored side will need to score three goals without conceding any if they look to retain any hope of playing at next year’s CHAN tournament to be staged in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, ex-international and Super Eagles’ Coordinator, Patrick Pascal (MON), has assured fans the Super Eagles will turn the table against the Sparrow Hawks in today’s encounter.

Pascal, who said this during the team’s first training session at the Agege Stadium on Thursday, added that the team will fire from all cylinders from the beginning of the encounter till the end and urged fans to come out and show the Eagles massive support during the game.

Regardless, disturbing reports yesterday suggested that the home-based Eagles were grumbling over unpaid camp allowances ahead of today’s crucial game. However, the coach was said have battled to convince the players to focus on victory against the Togolese team.