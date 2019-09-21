Ikechukwu Ezenwa says he’s delighted to return to the home-based Super Eagles squad who are set to confront Togo in Lome in the CHAN 2010 qualifying games.

The Nigeria B team arrived Lome, Togo, yesterday for African Nations (CHAN) qualifier against Togo in Lome tomorrow.

Ezenwa is one of the most successful players plying their trade in the domestic league.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper has won the league and FA Cup with some clubs and equally featured for the U-20 and U-23 national teams.

The Heartland of Owerri returnee was part of Samson Siasia’s silver medal winning U-23 squad at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He was equally part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

On Tuesday, coach Imama Amapakabo invited him to the CHAN Eagles squad, and the goaltender could not hide his delight.

According to him, “I’m delighted. I’m happy. For me, it is an honour, a privilege to be invited to the home-based Super Eagles team.”

Ezenwa had manned the posts for Ocean Boys, Heartland, Sharks, Sunshine Stars, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Enyimba and Katsina United.

He is not new to CHAN duties having captained the squad in 2014 when they won silver after losing 4-0 to hosts Morocco in the final.