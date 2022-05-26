The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has announced through its media channel that the draws for the African Nations Championship, CHAN will hold today, in Cairo, Egypt.

According to CAF’s official website, “the draw will be conducted at 13h00 Cairo time (11h00 GMT) live on CAF digital pages.”

The event will be graced by some African football legends. Amongst them are Algerian legend, Djamal Menad, the top scorer and winner of the 1990 AFCON with Algeria, who will be the draw assistant alongside CAF Head of Competitions Khaled Nassar.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Meanwhile, the football competition scheduled to hold between January and February 2023 will feature 18 countries for the first time in the history of the event that started in 2009 in Ivory Coast.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

CHAN, as it’s fondly called, was created in 2007, specifically for home-based players. Nigeria’s best performance was the 2018 edition when they were runners-up to Morocco.

However, the last edition saw Nigeria edged out at the group stage as Morocco claimed the title for the second time, in Cameroon.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .