For the second time this year, foremost Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) surgeon, Sunday Lengmang, will be in Lagos to conduct free VVF surgery for many still suffering the ailment.

The outreach is collaboration between Christian Health Association (CHAN) Lagos State, chapter and VVF NGO.

CHAN Chairman, Lagos State chapter, Abayomi Ogunbekun, said the free surgery will take place at Hoarse Memorial Methodist Cathedral Hospital, 321, Herbert Macaulay Way, Sabo Yaba, Lagos, between December 2 and 7, 2019.

“Already, registration and screening of the patients have started. We started doing this so as to know the number of patients that we will be attending to and encourage interest women to come forward.

“Lengmang was here between June 24 and 28, for the same exercise. We were encouraged by the turnout of patients and surprised at the number of women who showed up afterwards requesting to be attended to.

“Initially, we had believed VVF was an ailment only prevalent in the northern parts of the country but we were wrong. There are many even here in Lagos plagued with a similar challenge. They too need help.

“VVF is a serious disability that can be experienced by women after childbirth. It is defined as a hole that develops between the vagina and the bladder, resulting in uncontrollable leaking of urine through the vagina.

“The most common cause of VVF is obstructed labour, early marriage, poverty, and women’s limited control over the use of family resources,” he said.