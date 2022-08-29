The Super Eagles B team on Sunday succumbed to a 0-2 defeat against hosts Ghana’s Black Galaxies in an African Nations Championship (CHAN) first leg qualifying match at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that victory for Ghana’s Black Galaxies meant that they occupy the driving seat in their 7th CHAN final qualifying fixture.

It was an evenly-balanced first period, during which goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale quickly redeemed himself after dropping the ball with a Ghanaian forward lurking in the early stages of the game.

However, Daniel Barnieh shot the Galaxies ahead in the 50th minute from the penalty spot as Beninoise referee Issa Mouhamed punished a Nigerian infringement in the 18-yard box.

The Super Eagles fought valiantly to get even as the game wore on, to no avail.

They were then open to a sucker punch as Seidu Suraj unleashed a shot from close range that goalkeeper Adewale could only punch into his own net with four minutes left.

The result leaves the Super Eagles B team with some work to do ahead of the return leg, as both teams square off again at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday. (NAN)