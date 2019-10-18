Emma Njoku

Home-based Super Eagles, yesterday, trained behind closed doors as they perfect strategies for tomorrow’s make or break Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying match against the Sparrows of Togo.

The Imama Amapakabo-tutored team crumbled to the Sparrows 4-1 in Lome, capital of Togo, in the first leg of the fixture a fortnight ago, and needs to score, at least, three goals without conceding any, to turn the table against the Togolese side.

Already, the Tologese team arrived in Lagos yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s crucial game billed for the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Coach Amapakabo, on Wednesday, released a list of 20 players to face the Togolese side in the match billed for the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa of Heartland FC of Owerri tops the list that also includes four players from Enyimba International of Aba, three players each from Akwa United of Uyo and Lobi Stars of Makurdi, two each from Enugu Rangers International and Kano Pillars, and one each from Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, Plateau United, Remo Stars of Osun, 3SC of Ibadan and Nasarawa United.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed officials from Niger Republic to superintend the match, with Abdoulaye Rhissa Al-Mustapha as referee. His compatriots, Sadissou Idi, Abdoul Aziz Yacouba and Zakari Adamou Oumarou, will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official, respectively, while Mr. Alim Konate Aboubacar from Cameroon will serve as match commissioner.

Full list of Invited Players:

Ikechukwu Ezenwa – Heartland, Adamu Abubakar – Wikki Tourists FC, Theophilus Afelokhai – Enyimba FC, Ifeanyi Anaemena – Enyimba FC, Stephen Manyo – Enyimba FC, Rueben Bala – Enyimba FC, Nwangwa Anyima – Kano Pillars, Ifeanyi Nweke – Kano Pillars, John Lazarus – Lobi Stars FC, Ebube Duty – Lobi Stars, Alimi Sikiru – Lobi Stars, Daniel James – Plateau United, Olisah Ndah – Remo Stars, Anthony Shimaga – Rangers Int’l FC, Ibrahim Olawoyin – Rangers Int’l FC, Fatai Gbadamosi – 3SC, Effiong Ndifreke – Akwa United FC, Samuel Mathias – Akwa United, Mfon Udoh – Akwa United, Sanusi Ibrahim -Nasarawa United.