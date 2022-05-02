By Moses Akaigwe

With China regaining dominance in the global EV market, cornering 53 per cent of global sales in 2021, Changan Automobile levels up its new energy vehicle capabilities with the addition of the Avatr EV brand.

Changan Auto, 5G leader Huawei, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), the world’s leading lithium battery maker, entered into a joint venture to develop a new breed of intelligent high-performing electric cars under the Avatr brand.

Avatr will operate as an independent entity, assembling EVs based on its new architecture, using automotive chips designed by Huawei. The first Avatr model is expected to hit the China market this year, boasting 200 kW of supercharging, a driving range of up to 700 kilometers on one charge, and a 0 to 100 km/h time of less than four seconds.

Commenting on the birth of Avatr EV brand, Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo, CMPI President and CEO of Changan Motor Philippines, Inc. (CMPI), the official distributor of Changan cars in the Philippines, remarked: “Given these exciting developments, Changan is truly on a massive EV offensive. Under its new energy program, the Shangri-La Plan, it aims to be a global leader in EVs by 2030.

“With the rising fuel prices and the Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations Act (Senate Bill No. 1382) soon to be passed into law, we are optimistic that the much-desired EV ecosystem will be established, so that more and more Filipinos will be given the chance to enjoy the benefits of owning one of world’s best-selling pure electric cars,”

Known to dedicate some five percent of its annual sales to research and development (R&D), the Changan Group recently announced a USD 12.55 billion priority investment on New Energy Vehicles by the end of 2025 with projected sales of 1.5 million electric cars and plug-in hybrids, or some 35 percent of the company’s total sales for that year.

When the Avatr EV eventually comes to Nigeria will be through the official distributor, Changan Motors Nigeria Ltd {Stallion Motors} which launched Changan brand in the country in 2012 with CS35 as the fore-runner.

Changan Motors Nigeria has since launched bigger SUVs, including CS75 and CS95, as well as the Eado sedan.