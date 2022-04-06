By Moses Akaigwe

Changan International Corporation (CIC) has earned a place among China’s top four homegrown auto manufacturers, and one of the world’s top 15 automakers with cumulative sales of 2.3 million units or 15 percent growth in 2021, CMPI boasted in a release.

This confirms that the success streak so far recorded in the Nigerian market by Changan, through Stallion Group’s Zahav Automobile Co. {the official representatives of the brand in Nigeria and Ghana}, is no fluke.

Meanwhile, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) projects local automobile sales to grow by 5.4 percent, or 27.5 million units in 2022. Of these, the sale of new energy vehicles is expected to grow by 47 percent or 5 million units.

In January and February 2022, Changan ranked first among China’s top 10 homegrown auto brands in terms of passenger car sales, having sold “0.22-M of the 1.6-M units sold in China alone,” CMPI revealed.

In terms of overall domestic sales, Changan placed second in the roster of top China auto groups, cornering “0.33-M of the 2.2-M total units sold in that same period,” the company added.

The achievements in sales reflects the growing customer satisfaction with the brand. The 2021 JD Power China New Vehicle Initial Quality Study (IQS) ranked Changan first in new vehicle quality across all other Chinese brands, and seventh among mainstream joint venture global brands, including the luxury brands that are currently sold in China.

This is the second time Changan topped the JD Power China IQS after the first time in 2018.

As early as 2017, CIC was cited by the State Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine Defective Products Management Centre for having the lowest ratio of customer complaints among the country’s joint venture and imported auto brands.

With an honoured business tradition of over a century and a half and a solid foundation in research and development (R&D), Changan stands out in its consistent pursuit of vehicle quality.

CIC allots around 5 percent of its annual sales revenue to R&D and has established a global network that spans four continents manned by a staff of 80,000 from 18 countries.

Four centres in China focus on vehicle engineering, which are headlined by the 666,667-square-meter Changan Automobile Global R&D Center in Chongquing; one in Yokohama, Japan for interior design; another in Turin, Italy for exterior styling; still another in Birmingham, UK for advanced engine design; and in Detroit, USA for chassis design and autonomous driving technologies.

CIC is also a pioneer in the mass production of electric vehicles in China.

“China brand vehicles are improving in reputation, quality, and eco-friendliness by leaps and bounds—around 10 percent every year,” noted Changan Motor Philippines, Inc. (CMPI) President and CEO Ma. Fe Perez Agudo.

And we are proud of having brought Changan into the country –a formidable contender that is already making waves especially among young, upward-moving Filipinos with an appetite for affordable, value-laden lifestyle vehicles.”

Since its launch in 2020, CMPI introduced five of the brand’s top-sellers: the Alsvin subcompact sedan, the CS35 Plus subcompact SUV, the CS75 Plus compact SUV, the seven-seater CS95 SUV, and the fully electric Eado EV 460.

In March this year, CMPI introduced the new Changan CS35 Plus with upgraded features headlined by its advanced “Safe-Tech” safety and protection system.

The local Changan lineup will be presented at the Changan Limitless Pavilion at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show on April 7 to 10, 2022.

In Nigeria, CS35, which was the first Changan vehicle launched by Stallion in 2017, quickly endeared itself to the compact SUV lovers, thus blazing the trail of success for other offerings, including, Eado sedan, CS 75 midsize SUV, and CS 95 SUV, the largest passenger car in the Changan product range .