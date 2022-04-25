By Moses Akaigwe

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) projects local automobile sales to grow by 5.4 percent, or 27.5 million units in 2022 in China which is the world’s largest automobile market both in terms of supply and demand. .

Of these, the sale of new energy vehicles (NEVs) is expected to grow by 47 percent or 5 million units.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

It was against this upbeat landscape that Changan International Corporation (CIC), counted among China’s Top Four homegrown auto manufacturers, and one of the world’s Top 15 automakers with cumulative sales of 2.3 million units or 15 percent growth in 2021, stepped into 2022 with a bold and spirited stance.

Between January and February 2022, Changan brand ranked first among China’s Top 10 homegrown auto brands in terms of passenger car sales, having sold around 220,000 of the 1.6 million units sold in China alone.

While in terms of overall domestic sales, Changan placed second in the roster of top China auto groups, cornering 330,000 of the 2.2 million units sold in that same period.

It is believed that achievements in sales reflect growing customer satisfaction with the brand. The 2021 JD Power China New Vehicle Initial Quality Study (IQS) ranked Changan number one in new vehicle quality across all other Chinese brands, and number seven among mainstream joint venture global brands, including the luxury brands that are currently sold in China.

This is the second time Changan topped the JD Power China IQS; the first was in 2018.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

As early as 2017, Changan was cited by the State Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection, and Quarantine Defective Products Management Centre for having the lowest ratio of customer complaints among the country’s joint venture and imported auto brands.

With an honoured business tradition of over a century and a half and a solid foundation in research and development (R&D), Changan stands out in its consistent pursuit of vehicle quality.

Changan allots around 5 percent of its annual sales revenue to R&D and has established a global network that spans four continents manned by a staff of 80,000 from 18 countries: four in China for vehicle engineering top-billed by the 666,667-square-meter Changan Automobile Global R&D Center in Chongquing; one in Yokohama, Japan for interior design; another in Turin, Italy for exterior styling; still another in Birmingham, UK for advanced engine design; and in Detroit, USA for chassis design and autonomous driving technologies.

Changan is also a pioneer in the mass production of electric vehicles in China.

“China brand vehicles are improving in reputation, quality, and eco-friendliness by leaps and bounds—around 10 percent every year,” noted Changan Motor Philippines, Inc. (CMPI) President and CEO Ma. Fe Perez Agudo. “And we are proud of having brought Changan into the country—a formidable contender that is already making waves especially among young, upward-moving Filipinos with an appetite for affordable, value-laden lifestyle vehicles.”

In Nigeria, the brand was launched by Changan Motors Nigeria Ltd {Stallion Motors} in 2012 with CS35 as the fore-runner. The compact SUV has since been followed by its bigger sister SUVs, the CS75 and CS95, as well as Eado sedan.