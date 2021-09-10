By Adewale Sanyaolu

Concerned about the rising unemployment and inflation rates, Senior Pastor, Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to change his economic management model.

He stated this on the sidelines of the Institute of Change Management (ICM) Annual Lecture Series with the theme, ‘‘Change Begins From the Mind: Breaking Barriers to Development Through Innovation and Change Mindset” in Lagos, yesterday.

Ighodalo, who was the keynote speaker said Nigeria only need four to five people to have the right mindset in Nigeria, saying the president is the first in that order. He argued that if he has the mindset to really develop Nigeria and focus on it, he would select the team that would help him achieve that vision and manage the economy in a most sustainable manner.

He added that Nigeria is not short of ideas, economic information and roadmaps but short of the right tone at the helms of affair to implement them.

On the way forward, he said Nigerians should ensure that the man at the saddle in 2023 is one who is really concerned about their welfare.

The Trinity House Pastor submitted that Nigerians must come to a collective agreement not to tolerate any form of bad leadership anymore and reject anyone who has any proven track record of incompetence, corruption, greed, wickedness and avarice to hold any position of influence in the country.

To achieve this, he added that Nigerians must all register with political party of their choice and ensure they register and collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) if they are to make the desired change.

Chairman of Council, ICM, Mr. Nathaniel Osewele, said the lecture series is part of the Institute’s social responsibility initiative to the change management community and Nigeria as a whole.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.