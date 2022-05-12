By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer of Super Tv, Usifo Ataga, before the Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square TBS, was yesterday stalled due to a change of counsel by the third defendant in the trial.

Ojukwu is standing trial bothering on murder, stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

At the resumed hearing of the trial yesterday, the counsel to the third defendant Mrs, J. I. Osaigede, who stood in for Mr O. A. Ogunsanya, informed the court that the Office of the Public Defender OPD, was no longer representing Chioma Egbuchu, the third defendant.

She said that the third defendant, Egbuchu had written OPD that she no longer needs their services.

However, the new counsel, Ngozi Akandu, who announced his appearance for the third defendant, informed the court that he was just being briefed about the case yesterday, (Wednesday, May 11), and that he needs time to go through the case file.

Akandu, also told the court that he was given the documents, this morning (Thursday May 12), inside the court by the third defendant (Chioma Egbuchu), adding that the document that she got from her former counsel was not eligible.

The prosecution counsel, Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Adenike Oluwafemi in her response said that the rule to fair hearing is there that litigants are free to get any counsel of their choice.

Meanwhile, the first defendant’s counsel Mr Onwuka Egwu, said he was not objecting to the third defendant’s application.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya has adjourn the further hearing in the case till May 16, 2022.