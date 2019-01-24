Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

There was a change of guard at the Tactical Air Command (TAC) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Makurdi, Benue State on Thursday following the posting of the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), TAC, AVM Oladayo Amao, to the headquarters in Abuja.

Amao who is now the Chief of Training and Operations at the headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force, Abuja, handed over to the former Chief of Standards and Evaluation, AVM John Baba.

In a welcome address during a short handing and taking over ceremony held at the conference room of TAC, the out gone AOC described his successor as his course mate who has severally served in TAC Makurdi.

While commending all officers, airmen and air women of the command for giving him maximum cooperation throughout his stay in Makurdi, he urged them to extend the same gesture to the incoming AOC to enable him succeed in his assignment.

“The new AOC is my course mate and a veteran who has served most part of his career in Makurdi. He flew the F7 among other assignments that he had handled in the past. TAC is lucky to have him.”

On his part, the new AOC, AVM Baba, noted that he was already a son-of-the-soil by virtue of his service in Makurdi for many years.

“I am the son of the-soil and my name is Tersoo. This is like my fifth missionary journey to Makurdi. I pray God to give me the wisdom to be able to wear the shoes of my predecessor. I also urge all officers to join hands with me to move the command forward.

Highlight of the event was the handing and taking over of the TAC flag as well as the hand over note.

Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, was among the dignitaries who witnessed the ceremony.