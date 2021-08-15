From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A front line Igbo group, the Igbo National Movement (INM) has advised the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) to change their mode of operations if they want to achieve success in their quest for secession.

In a statement by the National Director of the group, Anthony Okolo released to newsmen in Owerri on Sunday, it equally urged IPOB to collaborate and seek advise from other Igbo stakeholders before carrying out any action.

The group has also advised IPOB to completely discard the sit-at-home order it recently limited to the appearance days of Nnamdi Kanu in court,insisting that the order will rather harm than doing any good to the people of the South East.

It recalled that the previous lockdown observed on Monday by the people had a bad effect on their business as well as lives.

“INM hereby calls on the proponents of the weekly sit-at-home campaigns to reassess their actions, retrace their steps, utterances and modus operandi and eventually be part of wider Igbo efforts at actualizing self-determination.

“The current ‘Eze-onyeagbalam’ posture being displayed by the proponents of the sit-at-homes is self-injurious, counter-productive and ultimately un-Igbo.

“For an entity claiming to be interested in the welfare and wellbeing of Ndigbo to embark on activities geared towards reducing the number of days during which a self-employed may work, and following up with not just threats of violence for those who do not agree with such irrational decisions.

” Following up with actual destruction of private properties, harms to the individuals and in some instances, killing fellow Ndigbo whose sole wrong is the desire to provide for themselves and their families beats the imagination and call for sober reflection and outright condemnation by those with the overall best interest of nd’Igbo at heart.

“Already, resulting from the first forced observance of this ‘sit-at-home’ on Monday 9th August, the losses suffered by nd’Igbo, in addition to loss of lives, properties and incomes estimated at several million US Dollars, include the disruption of academic opportunities for children in secondary schools in the Igboland who missed out on crucial examinations.

“What can be claimed to have been achieved by observing/enforcing the said sit-at-home . Absolutely nothing but wastage and loss of lives, properties and incomes by Ndigbo.

“Must this path of folly be continued? Certainly No, continuing will only lead to more deaths, harms on Ndigbo, losses and destructions all within Igboland with no impact whatsoever either on other parts of the Nigeria where no sit-at-home is observed/enforced or on the cause for Igbo self-determination.” Okolo stated.