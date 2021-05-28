From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An elite group under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Legacy Awareness & Campaign, has stated that changing Nigeria for the better will require President Muhammadu Buhari taking hard decisions.

The group in a statement signed by the quartets of APC chieftains, Barr. Ismail Ahmed, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Tolu Ogunlesi and Salihu Moh. Lukman, argued that the achievements recorded by the Buhari-led government were unreported.

They insisted that in comparative terms, President Buhari-led government recorded more achievements within six years than all the previous governments under the PDP between 1999 and 2015.

Admitting that though there are teething challenges within the party, the group argued that the party has however been undergoing a deep-rooted rebuilding and re-positioning process.

It further noted that unlike other parties controlled by godfathers who are in denial of their internal challenges, APC belongs to members who are ordinary Nigerians, adding that the leaders have no option but to ensure that expectations of Nigerians are fully met.

“Our country, Nigeria, like every country in the world, is faced with difficult problems. These are not problems created by our party and its leadership. If anything, through all the initiatives being implemented by the APC federal government, our party under the leadership of President Buhari has demonstrated unrivalled boldness and commitment to solve these longstanding issues and to move Nigeria forward. “As loyal party members, under the APC Legacy Awareness & Campaign, we will showcase the national and sub-national achievements of our party with facts and empirical evidence, on weekly basis. “We will be objective and support our leaders with all the necessary recommendations, so as to ensure that our party is able to achieve the goal of changing Nigeria for the better in line with the slogan of the party. “Changing Nigeria for the better require hard decisions, which are the focus of all our governments’ initiatives under the leadership of President Buhari. We will showcase these initiatives and achievements!” the APC group noted in the statement. The group further noted that; “as committed members of the APC, we are convinced that since May 29, 2015, when the government of President Buhari was inaugurated, landmark initiatives have been and are being implemented.