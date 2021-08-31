Molly Kilete, Abuja

A retired naval officers, Commodore Kunle Olawunmi, who was invited by the Defence Intelligence Agency(DIA), over his utterances in an interview with Channels Television last week, has reported to the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Daily Sun gathered that the retired naval officer was accompanied by his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), to the agency’s headquarters in Asokoro Abuja.

Although details of the interview was not made public, Falana, who described the visit as friendly, said he was in strict compliance with the provisions of administration criminal justice act.

According to him “It was a friendly chat between Commodore Kunle Olawunmi and his colleagues. The chat ended a few minutes ago.

But I was allowed to represent the retired military officer during the friendly chat in strict compliance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.”

Recalled that the DIA had invited the retired military officer who is on the military reserve list via SMS and voice to further furnish the armed forces with relevant and pressing security information which he may be opportuned to have knowledge of as a Professor of Global Security Studies.

The director Defence information Major General Benjamin Sawyer, who debunked media report that the officer was declared wanted by the DIA, had in a statement said “The said proposed meeting between DIA and the retired senior Navy officer was intended to get credible tips on boosting the fight against terrorism/insurgency, banditry and sundry crimes. He was not asked to come along with his international passport. This in no way constitute any form of arrest speculated by Sahara Reporters.

He said “It is very sad that an online media like Sahara Reporters would capitalize on a proposed meeting between an agency and it’s stakeholder to paint the story in a manner intended to portray the military as draconic government agency acting in a crude manner.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.