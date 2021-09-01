From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Commodore Kunle Olawunmi, who was invited by the Defence Intelligence Agency(DIA), over his interview with Channels Television last week on sponsors of Boko Haram being known to the Federal Government, reported to the agency ‘sheadquarters in Abuja, yesterday, accompanied by Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

Though details of his interrogation was not made public, Falana described the visit as friendly.

“It was a friendly chat between Commodore Olawunmi and his colleagues. The chat ended a few minutes ago. But I was allowed to represent the retired military officer during the friendly chat in strict compliance with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act,” he said.

The DIA had invited the retired military officer, who is on the military reserve list, through a short message service (SMS) and telephone call to furnish the intelligence community with relevant and pressing security information which may be in his possession following the television interview where he alleged that sponsors of Boko Haram were known to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Olawunmi, professor of Global Security Studies, had alleged that some serving governors, ministers and senators were backers of the terrorists groups, and that in the course of his duty he had cause to interogate them.

Director of Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Sawyer, debunked initial rumours that he was arrested following the interveiw.

“The proposed meeting between DIA and the retired senior Navy officer was intended to get credible tips on boosting the fight against terrorism/insurgency, banditry and sundry crimes. He was not asked to come along with his international passport. This is in no way constitute any form of arrest. It is very sad that an online media like Sahara Reporters would capitalise on a proposed meeting between an agency and its stakeholder to paint the story in a manner intended to portray the military as draconic government agency acting in a crude manner.”

