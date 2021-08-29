From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied online reports making the rounds that the Defence Intelligence (DIA) has ordered for the arrest of Commodore Olawunmi (rtd) over his interview on Channels Television on the state of insecurity in the country.

Rather, the DHQ said the retired senior naval officer was invited via a text message by the agency to shed more lights on the information at his disposal to assist the military in its fight against terrorism, insurgency banditry and other criminal groups.

Director Defence Information, Major General Sawyer, who made the clarifications on the DDI media WhatsApp group, said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, who has just concluded his tour of the six geo-political zones of the country where he solicited for the support and cooperation of retired military officers, would not turn back to order the arrest of retired officers.

Sawyer who promised to issue a detailed statement said: “Please gentlemen of the press, there is Sahara Reporters online news that The DIA has ordered for the arrest of Cdre Olawunmi (retd) on the state.

“This is false and not true. We are issuing a statement soon. You recall he said he was privileged to lots of information during his media interview on Channels. He was only invited through text message to come over as a retired military officer to shed more lights on the information that would assist the AFN to further fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

Also, recall that the CDS has just concluded his tour of the 6 Geo-Political Zones where he solicited for the support and cooperation of retired military officers. Arrest of persons was not part of it.”

