Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has charged the players of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup, to be worthy ambassadors of the state and Nigeria during their training tour at the Real Madrid Academy in Spain.

Addressing the players at the Government House, Port Harcourt, during a pre-departure meeting on Sunday, Governor Wike urged them to be disciplined, display their talents and excel as young players.

He said: “When you get to Spain, show that you have talents. I know you will excel. While you are in the Academy, officials of Real Madrid FC will monitor your activities. Be disciplined.

“God knows why he allowed Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt to win the Channels Kids Cup. It is for you to excel”.

He said that when the players return from their training in Spain, they would play a match with a selected U-13 team to commission the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.

“I have told the people in Spain to buy Real Madrid Jerseys and boots for you”, he said.

He reiterated that the players would be the first set of students to be admitted into the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.

The governor said that among the young players of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt, who won the Channels Television Kids Cup, International Stars, will emerge.

“Football today rules the world. Footballers are billionaires in International currencies. What these stars are, you can be better. “Take this opportunity to be the best. Target to be a player of Real Madrid in the future. You must use this opportunity to turn around the lives of your families “, he said.

Governor Wike warned the players against any misconduct, saying that the state government would receive reports from the Real Madrid Football Academy on their conduct abroad. He said anyone, who misbehaves would be sanctioned.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, thanked Governor Wike for creating the opportunity for the players to excel.

He said Governor Wike took the grooming of a players as a personal project. He said when Visa became difficult, the state governor personally met with the Spanish Ambassador to assure them of the commitment of the state.

Danagogo said the training in Spain would inspire the young players to emerge as international stars.

The players were accompanied by their parents and siblings to the Government House, Port Harcourt, for the pre-departure meeting.