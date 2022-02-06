From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was chaos in Sapele, Delta State where yet to be identified gunmen shot dead the vigilante commander in charge of Zone 2, Lucky Victor also known as Asikolo.

Asikolo was trailed by his assailants to the Revenue License Office along Okpe road.

He was said to be inside his Sienna car discussing with a friend when the gunmen numbering five arrived in an unregistered Sienna car, and aimed at his head before zooming off.

As a result, some aggrieved members of the vigilante group allegedly started harassing motorists in town until security operatives came in to restore calm. However, shortly after the security operatives left, hoodlums took advantage of the situation to allegedly dispossess residents of phones and other belongings at the Olympia area before the police came in again.

Public relations officer of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Voke Ubuara, when contacted, said they were sad over the development, adding that Asikolo was trailed and shot dead by the gunmen.

Voke added that for the past seven years, criminals in the town had found it difficult to use the waterways as it was part of Asikolo’s security jurisdiction.

Voke stated that the vigilante group would partner with security operatives to fish out the killers.