Chinelo Obogo

There was commotion at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday, over a vehicle belonging to an unnamed Uber driver that was impounded by a team of aviation security officials.

In a 30-second video clip seen by Daily Sun, airport task force officials were seen having a heated argument with a naked man whom the chairman of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association (ATSSSAN), Abuja chapter, Samuel Wuyep, confirms is an Uber driver.

In the video, the naked man whose name Daily Sun couldn’t confirm was seen having a heated argument with those around him and also being dragged away from the car park by plainclothes men suspected to be task force officials. A man is heard in the video alleging that the plate number belonging the driver was removed from his vehicle by the officials despite paying a fee of N3,000 the previous day.