The peaceful atmosphere of Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma, Bayelsa State, was on Monday, July 5, 2021, rudely punctured. For 48 hours, chaos reigned in the institution as students protested against two policies announced by the vice-chancellor, Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo.

He had visited the Faculty of Engineering to announce to the students that management would begin the enforcement of school uniforms. They are expected to buy it from the university at the cost between N20,000 and N30,000, depending on the faculty. He also directed the closure of the portal for payment of school fees for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The implication of closing down the portal was not lost on the students. It means those yet to pay their fees should consider themselves withdrawn from NDU.

Student unionism was banned in 2018 as fallout of the 2016 riot, which led to destruction of properties and shutdown of the institution. If the university management had expected the students to accept its new policies because there was no recognised structure to coordinate them, they were in for a shocker.

The reaction of the students to the VC’s pronouncements was immediate. Almost like a rapid response, key leaders were appointed by the students and they commenced protests, which lingered to Wednesday July 7, forcing the university to shut down.

Registrar, Mr. Benjamin Joffa, said: “Following the ongoing unrest in the university, I am directed to inform the general public and the university community that academic activities have been suspended indefinitely.”

The students refused to back down. They took the battle to the social media to draw the attention of Governor Douye Diri, the visitor, to their plight and demanded the sack of the VC.

Former chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Egbemo Clan Central Zone, Mr. Daniel Sapele, also called for the sack of the VC: “The declaration by the VC that engineering students henceforth must be on uniform and that the uniform must the one the university authority will provide at a cost of N30,000 for Marine Engineering students, while students from other departments must wear uniform at the cost of N20,000 is sad.

“Many homes are finding it very hard to feed due to the effects of the global pandemic and Nigeria’s economic maladies and not to talk of paying such huge needless amount of money as learning fees.

“Education is the birthright of all Bayelsans. Government at all levels is under obligation to provide not just quality but education that is accessible and affordable and not the way and manner the VC is running the institution like his private firm without recourse to public sympathy and human feelings, which is the bedrock upon which all government institutions are founded.

“If he is not sacked and replaced with someone with human feelings and conscience, all efforts and legacies previous administrations contributed to the advancement of one of the most revered tertiary institutions in the heart of the Niger Delta will go down the drain.”

Director-general, Centre for Women and Youth Development (CWYD), Bayelsa State, Ms Timi Tubonimi, pleaded with the school authorities to reopen the portal to enable students that have not paid for last session to pay. According to her, over 80 per cent of the students are affected as it could spell doom for the school.

The students after a meeting compiled a five-point resolution, which they offered to present to government through the Student Management Committee headed by Mr Proctor Joshua-Ebi. It reads: “The school’s fees portal should be open permanently for all students to enable those who have not paid their fees to pay up. That we should be allowed to pay 60 per cent of our fees as were allowed in 2016/2017 academic session.

“We are not disputing the fact that the students handbook says we should make payment of school fees for two weeks into resumption of school, but as at when the students handbook was written in 2001/2002, acceptance fee was N10,000 and school fees was N45,000, which was easy for the average student to pay.

‘’But due to the economic situation of the state, current acceptance fee is N40,000 while school fees increased to over N100,000. So, we need an amendment of the student handbook to fit into the current economic condition of our present era. Uniform should not be mandatory. Bring back Students Union Government (SUG) to enable students express their feelings through the right channel.”

But the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Ingezi Idoni, said it was the Senate of the school that took the decision and not a unilateral action by the vice-chancellor:

“The decision was taken in line with existing dress code pattern adopted by the Law and Health Sciences. The decision was to extend the dress code to other faculties. In recent times, we have witnessed shabby dressing from some students and a situation where some unidentified gunmen suspected to be cultists walked into the school and shot a student dead. It will curb insecurity and promote descent dressing among students.”

In a mediatory meeting at the instance of government, which had in attendance NDU Governing Council, students’ representatives and other stakeholders, issues were trashed in the bid to return normalcy to the university. The meeting presided over by Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo agreed that the portal for the payment of school fees be reopened.

It also resolved that every student must make payment of 70 per cent school fee at the beginning of every semester while the remaining 30 per cent would be paid before the commencement of second semester’s exams. For year one students it was agreed that they are to make full payment to enable them have their matriculation numbers.

It also endorsed the prohibition of indecent and indiscriminate dressing by students. It directing all faculties to enforce their respective dress codes and other regulations as spelt out in the 2015 students’ handbook. It was resolved that the university should allow the formation of the SUG at the beginning of the new academic calendar.

Ewhrudjakpo reminded the students that their primary objective “is to acquire degrees and good characters that will enable them eke out a living after graduation.” He cautioned them never to resort to violence in agitating for their rights, “especially when there is room for dialogue. Just as the university has the mandate to award you certificates on completion of your programmes, it can also penalize any student found wanting in character.”

The Pro-Chancellor, Dr Mathew Seiyefa, commended government for prompt intervention. He also thanked the students for not resorting to violence during the protest. He promised that the university would continue to take decisions that will only earn them a better future.

The Vice-Chancellor described the misunderstanding as unfortunate. He urged students not to allow themselves to be used as a cannon fodder by disgruntled politicians to achieve their selfish ends. He expressed gratitude to government for not only showing concern but taking measures to resolve the conflict. He promised to implement the resolutions reached at the meeting in the interest of all. Joshua-Ebi lauded government for its quick intervention. He pleaded with the school authorities to produce and publish a memo conveying all the resolutions to convince the students of their authenticity.

