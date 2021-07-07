From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Uproar, yesterday, greeted the decision by the management of the Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, to introduce school uniforms for students of the institution.

Daily Sun investigations revealed that trouble started, on Monday, when the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Samuel Edoumiekumo, visited the Faculty of Engineering to announce the enforcement of school uniforms and the closure of the school fees portal for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Findings indicated that Edomiekumo hinted that the Heads of Departments would decide on the dress code for the various departments.

However, the students did not wait for the Vice- Chancellor to leave before they began the protest over the policy and accused the management of degrading the status of the university.

Chanting “we no go gree o, we no go gree” the students said aside the fact that the policy to wear the uniform was degrading, fixing the price for a uniform for N30, 000 and N20, 000, respectively, was unacceptable.

The action of the students grounded academic activities yesterday, prompting the state government to summon the vice-chancellor and principal officers of the university to Yenagoa.

