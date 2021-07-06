From Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Uproar on Tuesday greeted the decision by the management of the Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, to introduce school uniforms for the students of the institution.

According to investigations trouble started on Monday when the Vice- Chancellor, Prof Samuel Edoumiekumo visited the Faculty of Engineering to announce the enforcement of school uniforms and the closure of the school fees portal for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Findings indicated that Edomiekumo hinted that the Head of Departments would decide on the dress code for the various departments.

However the students did not wait for the Vice- Chancellor to leave before they began the protest rejecting the policy and accused the management of degrading the status of the university.

Chanting “we no go gree o, we no go gree” said aside the fact that the policy to wear the uniform is degrading, fixing the the price for a uniform for N30, 000 AND N20, 000 respectively is unacceptable.

The action of the students grounded academic activities on Tuesday prompting the state government to summon the Vice- Chancellor and principal officers of the University to Yenagoa.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Ingezi Idoni who confirmed the new policy, explained the decision was taken by the School’s Senate.

According to him the decision was taken in the interest of the safety of the students due to infiltration by non-students who come to cause problems.

“The decision was taken in line with existing dress code pattern adopted by the Law and Health Sciences. The decision was to extend the dress code to other faculties. In recent times we have witnessed shabby dressing from some students and a situation where some unidentified gunmen suspected to be cultists walked into the school and shot a student dead. It will curb insecurity and promote descent dressing among students,” he said.

