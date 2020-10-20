Gyang Bere, Jos

Miscreants yesterday took over the #ENDSARS protest in Jos the capital of Plateau State and burnt several cars and shops at the Ahmadu Bello Way Jos.

The irate youths, who inflicted pains and agony on innocent residents also looted shops at Ahmadu Bello Way Jos and neighbouring communities.

Plateau youths had came out enmass to continue with the peaceful protest for the total disbursement of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) in Plateau State.

The youths, who invaded venue of the ongoing Jos International trade fare in Polo field Jos, block major streets to the venue to prevent buyers from accessing the trade fare.

It was observed that the angry youths also proceeded to Terminus market, the commercial nerve centre of Plateau State and forced traders to lock up their shops.

The situation went out of control and triggered tension and fear among residents of Jos who hurriedly close down their shops.

The youths also block Old Airport Junction, Secretariat Fly over bridge, and Bukuru road to prevent free flow of vehicles into Jos town.

It was observed that the youths whose demands are increasing are protesting for the disbarment of SARs, unemployment, bad roads and seeking for good governance.