Chapel Hill Denham has announced it has become a signatory to the UN-supported Principles of Responsible Investment (PRI), joining a global network of nearly 4000 other signatories representing over $100 trillion in assets under management committed to incorporating Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) measures into their investment decision-making and practices.

“Simply put, Chapel Hill Denham joined the Principles of Responsible Investment (PRI) because it reflects how we invest and have operated our firm from day one,” said Bolaji Balogun, CEO, Chapel Hill Denham. “Our focus on advocating for ESG measures and using sustainability as a key piece of our investment process and operations, ensures the companies we work with adopt a longer term, sustainable approach. Joining the other signatories to the PRI is an affirmation of our commitment to responsible impact investing.”

“As a leading active asset manager in the region with a long-term bias, it is our responsibility to help individuals and institutions build a financially sound future, while playing a positive role in the development of capital markets and encouraging strong corporate governance,” Phil Southwell, Partner, Chapel Hill Denham, added.

PRI CEO Fiona Reynolds said: “In joining PRI, Chapel Hill Denham is recognising the importance of ESG factors to its clients, and demonstrating a commitment to sustainable investing in Nigeria and Africa broadly. We are pleased to welcome Chapel Hill Denham as a PRI signatory and look forward to working with the team.”