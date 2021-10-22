The Clergy and Laity of All Saints’ Chapel, University of Benin, Benin City, have enjoined the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, to trust in the Lord at all times and in His ability to steer the boat of her administration into its destined habour.

The admonition was contained in a letter delivered by a delegation led by the Chaplain, Venerable David Osazee Egbenusi, during a visit in Benin City.

The Chapel commended Prof. Salami for her sterling performance since assumption of office as the chief executive, especially her commitment to academic excellence as well as the transformation and beautification of the university environment in both Ugbowo and Ekehuan campuses and urged her to sustain the tempo.

In the letter titled, “Message of Encouragement and Hope”, the delegation noted that leadership comes with its own storms which could be diverse in form; but added that to everyone who trusts in the Lord, such storms will always end in praise.

They reminded the Vice-Chancellor of how Jesus Christ restored “great calm” in the ship when He rebuked the wind following the fear expressed by His disciples who cried to him in Mark 4:35-41, stressing that the same Jesus Christ is alive today and forever and can do greater things for her.

While acknowledging that there could be saboteurs in the system, the All Saints Chapel enjoined Prof. Salami to have around her more men and women of character and loyalty who would work with her in sincerity and purpose in her administration.

The Chaplain, Ven. Egbenusi also added that the Chapel was not known for massaging the ego of any personality, but that the Clergy and Laity had come as a family to encourage the Vice-Chancellor and pray with her and would continue to do so until praise becomes testimony.

Members of the delegation took turns to appreciate the good works of Prof. Salami while encouraging her with the scriptures.

Prof. Salami ascribed her appointment to the grace and mercy of God, as her emergence was divine, adding that she was the “underdog” in the race for the position.

She restated her resolve to ensure that it was no longer business as usual in the governance of the institution, promising to take the institution to greater heights.

She thanked the Chaplain and the All Saints Chapel for the sustained prayers for her and the university and testified of the faithfulness of God on account of the prayers.

Special prayers were said during the visit by the Assistant Chaplain, Very Rev. Taiwo Olunlade.

