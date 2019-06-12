Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former governor of old Kaduna State and Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe Abdulkadir Musa, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate why the June 12, 1993 election was annulled and declare those behind the annulment as having committed treasonable felony.

Musa stated this when he spoke with newsmen in his Kaduna residence, yesterday.

Late business mogul, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola was the presumed winner of the election.

However, the former governor said those who masterminded the annulment of the election could be described as unpatriotic fellows, as according to him, annulment of June 12 has done more damage to the country than good.

“Every other election that comes after the June 12, 1993 were never free, fair and credible. The ghost of June 12 will continue to hurt the country, if government fails to rise and correct the mistake of the past.

“Democracy is the supreme will of the people, and, for the fact that we have 20 years of uninterrupted democracy does not mean we have supreme will of the people,” he added.

Although he commended Buhari for recognising June 12, he said the transition between the military Head of state, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was not true democracy.

“From the past administration to the present administration, the elections that brought them in were not true reflection of the peoples will and, therefore, they wee fraud,” he said.

He also spoke on how Nigeria can sustain its democracy. “The political class must always respect the will of the people, by allowing free, fair and credible elections that will lead to a legitimate government,” Balarabe Musa noted.