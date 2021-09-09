The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed terrorism charges against two supporters of Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho.

The agency, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/305/2021, which was dated August 31, 2021, preferred a five-count terrorism charge against Noah Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde. The suit was filed through the DSS lawyer, S.M. Bello.

Oyetunji was alleged to be in possession of firearms, while Babatunde was accused of promoting terrorism through her Facebook account.

The court has not fixed any date for hearing.

DSS operatives had, on July 1, raided Igboho’s residence in Oyo and arrested 12 of his supporters. The arrested supporters were moved to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where they were kept in detention.

A judge of a federal high court in Abuja, Obiora Egwatu, had granted bail to the supporters. But the DSS filed an appeal challenging the bail granted to four out of the 12 persons.

Counsel to the DSS, Idowu Awo, said the four persons were still under investigation. On August 30, the DSS released eight of Igboho’s supporters. Two others have also regained freedom, while two are still in detention.

