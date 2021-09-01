Charis Black Projects, an emerging youth advocacy and youth empowerment organisation in Nigeria, has launched its pilot project, a free digital skills training for unemployed youths in Nigeria.

The body partners with seven organisations in the marketing and advertising industry to provide training, support, and internship opportunities to 148 Nigerian youths. The partners include Loose Media Limited, Savofns Limited, QikDigital, Pandora Agency, Twenties Tribe, Skyfire Digital and Kolibri Limited.

The first project was a free virtual digital skills training for more than 140 youths in Nigeria, covering skills such as Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Email Marketing, Data Analytics, Media Buying, Digital PR, Graphic Design and WordPress Web Development.

Partnering with 19 digital marketing experts who facilitated the training through personalised sessions, the organisation was able to train 148 selected youths out of over 500 that registered for the first series of training.

Many would agree that the kind of partnership leveraged is a major move for Charis Black Projects on its mission to empower African youths to achieve economic and financial freedom through periodic digital skills training, mentored learning from industry experts, entrepreneurial support, internship, and job opportunities.

When asked why she decided to embark on such a daring mission, Goodness Nwachukwu, founder at Charis Black Projects, said, “Youth empowerment is the key to drive economic growth and transformation in Africa today. Africa is brimming with millions of untapped talents and resources due to poor governance, corruption, poor education, lack of skills and lack of opportunities to youths who are hungry to make a difference. We can change the narrative by coming together to help one another and by partnering for good.”

