Madam Esther Kumuyi, 73, from Ekiti State, does not believe that one must be stupendously rich before extending a helping hand to the needy. For her, you should not wait until someone begs you before you give.

Mrs. Kumuyi told Daily Sun that she learnt to give while growing up as a child under the care of her mother, and since then it became a way of life.

Her caring nature was evident in her neighbourhood during the lockdown imposed to help control the spread of COVID-19. Having listened to the a voice that instructed her to prepare meals for the needy during that critical period, in tandem with her passion to give, the grandmother›s philanthropy has not only impacted on the lives of her community but she has also left her footprints in the sands of time.

She shared her story with Daily Sun recently.

Tell us about yourself, upbringing, family life. Who is Mrs. Esther Kumuyi?

I was born into the family of Chief and Chief (Mrs.) Fasanmi. I am the sixth child in a family of seven. I had four brothers and a sister. I attended Ideal Model School, Surulere, for my primary education, after which I attended Ideal Model College but dropped out along the way. Growing up was very tough as I was born without a silver spoon.

My family was so poor to the extent that I had to live with about four different families just to make ends meet and, still, I was made to beg for food. I was sort of forgotten, with no love and care. Sending me to school was by the grace of God as they did not consider me a part of the family. It was difficult for me to live with them like that at the age of 11. I had to go away to be on my own and I started living in the church.

However, in my family, there was no love among my siblings as everyone sought the downfall of the other. People considered my family as one of the richest but, among us, it was like we were the poorest because there was no atom of love within our midst. We grew up with this feud till it took away the life of one of my brothers last year, by name Olusola Fasanmi, just as he clocked 70 years. He was the controller of Current Affairs at Radio Lagos before he was made to retire prematurely. He travelled out of the country in search of greener pastures but, when things were not going well, he was advised to come back to Nigeria, thinking our brother could help him and his family as he was already married with seven children.

Before then, our eldest brother, who was the first child in the family, was made a senator.

Do you mean the same Senator Ayo Fasanmi is your elder brother?

Yes! He is former Senator Ayo Fasanmi. Even with all the money and connections he acquired, he never lifted a finger for one day to help any of us his siblings till date. Things have been tough but I thank God for the man I got married to who has been my support all through the years and I thank God for keeping both of us alive and together till this time.

I am happily married with five children, three boys and two girls. Two of the boys and a girl are outside the country, while my third and last children are here with us in Nigeria. They come to visit often. I tried hard to unite my children in love so that what happened and is still happening in my family around my siblings and I will not happen between my children and I. I thank God for the kind of children I have.

It was reported that you reached out to people in the community during the lockdown. In what form was the palliative you shared?

I cooked and shared food for the people

What motivated you to share food?

I learnt how to give to people even without them asking from my mum, Chief Mrs. Aina Eyegun, who was the head of women in Ijero Ekiti, Ekiti State.

What was your reason for the sharing of food?

One day, I heard a voice in my sleep telling me to go and feed people. This happened on two occasions. The first time I did it, I just bought food and shared to people I saw on the road within my street. Another day, I heard the voice again and this, time around, I went to the market and bought foodstuff, which I cooked, then I bought bags of water and chilled it. Because my husband thought it was going to be risky bringing the people into my compound since we have neighbours, I decided to take it to a place I knew had space, which was the Total Filling Station located opposite Oluyole Bus Stop.

I set up an umbrella there and distributed the food from there. I made sure I cooked the food myself, with the help of our mallamʼs wife, like I was cooking for my own in-house party. You know I cannot give people rubbish to eat because I want to feed them, I actually woke up at 3am to start cooking the food.

I usually pass through the streets and see people begging. I give to them, not because they are lazy, but through psychology I know they are struggling.

If everybody can come out to do this act of charity regularly, I am sure we will have very few underprivileged people in the society. It is very good to give. If you keep waiting for the government, you wonʼt get anything, because we are the government.

The act of giving is a virtue and not everyone possesses it. You donʼt have to wait till you have millions and billions before you give or lend a helping hand. If you have N10,000 and canʼt bring out N100 to give someone, especially when someone is hungry, then you have a problem because even the Bible said we should feed the hungry.

I am not rich but the fact that I eat and get satisfied and keep praying to God to take care of my children, I have to extend a hand in almsgiving from the little I have to allow Godʼs blessing get to other people through me. If I hold onto my money and God takes my life the next minute, will I still spend that money?

Did the lockdown affect you in any way?

The lockdown affected everyone, especially me, because I usually visit family and friends and attend church programmes but, with the lockdown, I couldnʼt go anywhere and nobody was able to visit me. Though I think it was a wise decision by the government but they should have provided enough for the people to live on.

What were you hoping to get in return when you gave out food?

I didnʼt do what I did so I could get anyoneʼs approval. If thatʼs the case, then Iʼm just being wicked. Those people who have the money and keep posting videos of how much they are donating to the government can as well take the money and share by themselves to the people living in a community. The millions they use to buy houses at Banana Island can go a long way in saving the lives of people because some people die of hunger in their houses.

What have been peopleʼs reaction?

Based on a video I saw that someone made the day I was sharing the food, people have been praying to God to bless me. I don’t know those people I fed but, most times, when I walk down the street, people come up to me saying one word of prayer or the other for me and thanking me for feeding them. I am just happy I was able to make an impact.

Has government reached out to you?

No, government has not reached out to me and I am not expecting them to do so at any time.

Before now, have you done anything like this?

To be honest, I just give out money to the needy I see on the road. There are people I see on the road and without them asking me for any help I just reach into my purse and give them from the little I have.

Why did you choose food, of all things, to give?

Like I said earlier, the voice I heard told me to go out and feed people and the only way I could think of feeding people was by cooking food for them.

Would say it was the voice of God?

I am not a prophetess to say I can distinguish between the voice of God and my own thoughts but I prayed about it and felt it was what God wanted me to do because the voice kept coming to me.

Is the inspiration going to make you continue?

I don’t have much but, from the little I have, I will always give to those who don’t have. I might not be able to continue cooking because, at my age, it is very stressful, but in any way I can assist people, I will always try to, as long as I have the means to help.

What can you tell the world concerning this act of charity?

My advice to the masses is for everyone to live like they wonʼt see tomorrow. Extend a hand and let the thank you and God bless you work for your children because, if you are cursed, itʼs still your children that will reap it. Remember, you reap what you sow.