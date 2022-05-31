From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has debunked a fabricated press release purported to have emanated from its National Secretariat indicating that the group dismissed the candidacy Atiku.

The statement also said the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation vowed to work against his PDP candidacy in the 2023 polls; adding that “Atiku Abubakar, will never become Nigeria’s president” as his “presidential campaign would be rejected in the South-East.”

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr Alex Ogbonnia in a statement in Enugu, stated that the body was yet to speak on primaries of political parties as the process was still on in several of the parties.

According to Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze would have ignored the said press release, but silence will in this instance tend to give validity to such fallacy by the unsuspecting public.

Ogbonnia said: “It is therefore imperative to inform that those behind the fake press release are mischief makers, impostors, charlatans and unscrupulous social climbers who have shamelessly leeched on the invaluable footprints of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to issue press releases for narrow, perverse and illicit pecuniary interests. It is the unwholesome activities of such maladjusted, impish scaremongers that has been the bane to Igbo cohesion.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor has not issued any press statement on the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Ohanaeze awaits with keen interest, the full outcome of the ongoing primaries by all the political parties before it can issue a press release with respect to the Igbo position on the 2023 general election.

“We remind the general public that the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is Ambassador Okey Emuchay, and that any claim to the contrary is to say the least, devious and irresponsible.”

