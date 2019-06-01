Sporting Charleroi have activated the purchase option inserted into Victor Osimhen’s contract when he joined the club on loan from Wolfsburg in August 2018.

Mehdi Bayat, the managing director of Sporting Charleroi, confirmed yesterday morning that the club have officially exercised their purchase option to buy the Nigeria international and will therefore pay 3.5 million euros to the Bundesliga club, according to Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure. Sporting Charleroi were keen to make Osimhen’s move permanent after he ended the 2018-2019 season as their top scorer, netting 20 goals in 36 competitive games.

The chances that the striker will remain on the books of Sporting Charleroi next season are minimal as he is attracting concrete interest from AC Milan and Lille.

Sporting Charleroi broke their transfer record to sign Osimhen because they are planning to sell him at a profit in the summer.

The 20-year-old has been included in the Super Eagles provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.