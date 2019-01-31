“I have already been contacted several times by interested parties for Victor, but I’m going to be clear: no concrete bid has yet been received and he will not leave here for less than 15 million euros,” Bayat said. Osimhen is not even owned by the club as he is lent by Wolfsburg. But Charleroi has stipulated a purchase option on the player and that amounts to 3.5 million euros and Bayat, therefore, assumes that Charleroi can clear that purchase option and that the club can resell the player immediately for 15 million euros. “That’s how it went with Dodi Lukebakio. Moreover, the transfer seems very unlikely. He is extremely important to the club in the battle for play- off 1 and in addition,AC Milan has just paid 35 million euros to Genoa for Piatek,” Bayat concluded. The Nigerian forward has been a key member for Charleroi this term and has scored 10 goals and two assists in 20 games and his performance has earned him two Charleroi player of the month awards in September and De-

cember.