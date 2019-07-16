Actor and recording artiste, Charles Granville is set to heat up Nollywood with his latest movie entitled “Locked,” featuring Hilda Dokubo and Belinda Efah among a host of others when it hits cinemas on August 9.

Directed by Simon Peacemaker, “Locked,” a thriller is a stimulating account of affection and tragedy with a strong emphasis on mental health awareness, capturing vividly one of the less-discussed but an integral part of human existence.

It is the story of a young lady who takes her fiancée to visit her parents only to discover that her mother killed her father in a psychotic fit after she finds out he’s about to leave her for a younger woman. Upon this discovery, her mother holds her and her fiancée captive.

Commenting, Charles Granville who doubles as the producer and the executive producer of the movie said: “Mental issue is real but it has not been taken seriously in this part of the world. Africans must be educated about the realities of mental health issues and that depression is real. People are going into depression and it is causing them to behave in an unstable way, going as far as committing suicide. These are real issues around us which we all need to pay proper attention to.

‘Locked movie’ touches on the effects of child abuse, spousal abuse and its traumatic effect on the children, depression, suicide and dissociative identity disorder also known as multiple personality disorder. It is scheduled to premiere in three Nigerian cities: Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt.”