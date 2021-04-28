By Ogechi Uche-Ebosie

Dr. Charles Mba, the real estate guru and CEO of CDV Properties Development Limited, a real estate firm, located in Lekki phase1, has a force to be reckon with in the real estate sector in Nigeria.

Charles Mba through the years, has proven to have a large heart by touching so many lives with his philanthropic nature. With ‘The Charles Mba Foundation’, so many youths in his home state Enugu, have benefited from the scholarship scheme initiated. The scholarship scheme cuts across the primary to tertiary institution.

Chief Mba’s philanthropic gestures has seen him successfully financed the graduation of Medical Doctors, Nurses, Engineers and other professional both within and outside his community. He is referred to as the pillar of education in Orba community, his home town in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu state. Charles has through commitment, resilience and sheer dedication, gradually reduced the illiteracy level in his home town drastically.

His love for humanity has made him invest so much into the society and equally compelled other wealthy individuals, to follow suit . A dedicated Christian whose favourite bible passages are;

Genesis1:28 “And God bless them and said unto them, be fruitful and multiply and replenish the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth”.

Matthew 22:37-39 that states, “Thou shall love the Lord thy God with all thy heart and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind,” and “thou shall love thy neighbor as thy self.”

Charles Mba Foundation has not only proven to bring succor to the educational system of his people, it has also help many out of poverty. A humble man who would rather remain quiet about his charitable life style, Charles has really endeared himself in the heart of his community in particular and Enugu state in general.

A colossus in the real estate business, Charles Mba has placed his foot on the sand of time. A big player in this sector and the Chief Executive Officer of CDV Properties Development Limited, his firm remains one of the Real Estate Companies, to be reckoned with in Nigeria.

CDV Properties and Development Limited offers services in civil construction and property development. The firm provides various flexible plans on all properties for both the high and medium income earners thus bridging the gap in housing deficit in the country.

Since inception, CDV Properties and Development Limited, has strategically built a lasting trust with clients, by fulfilling all promises made and never reneging in their commitments.

After graduate from the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka and completing the compulsory one year NYSC program, Charles Mba joined Emzor Pharmaceutical Company, where he worked for some years. With intention of starting his own company, he ventured into the real estate, which finally birthed CDV Properties and Development Limited.

CDV can boost of quality and yet functional estate in choice areas, all over Lekki and its environs, at an affordable price. Some of the choice locations of CDV include: 3 Diank Terraces, Apple wood Estate, Southlake Homes phase 1&2, White oak Estate just to mention a few.

Hard work they say, pays and this is quite evidence in the life of Dr. Mba, as his hard work has earned him different awards and honours from reputable organizations. They include: The Dignity of Man Award from the University of Nigeria Alumni Association, Lagos branch: Nigerian Entrepreneur Award of Excellence as The Property Development Personality of the year 2017: The Award of Outstanding Leadership Recognition and Inspirational Leadership Excellence Award in West Africa by the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana in March10, 2020.

Just recently, the European America University Commonwealth of Dominican, in Accra, Ghana, honoured and decorated Charles Mba with the award of a Doctorate Degree of Science (D.SC) in Properties Development and Real Estate Management.

Some of the companies he sits on their boards as chairman / director include: JASONS Academy: Coutics Investment Limited and CILAN Workforce Limited.

A chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana (CIPRMP) and a member of Real Estate Developer Association of Nigeria (REDAN).

•Dr. Charles Mba is indeed a happy and fulfilled man.