Eko Conference and Colloquium CIC alumni on the 7th of Dec 2019 at the luxurious federal palace hotel Victoria Island presented the prestigious award of Excellence and Outstanding leadership in Entrepreneurship

Charles Nwodo Who is the Executive Chairman of XL Africa Group while speaking at the ceremony described himself as a vessel of a value creation

To be a successful entrepreneur requires something more than what the Nigerian school system prepares you for. The Nigerian school system is designed to just get you certificated. I think of myself as a vessel of value creation.

I see myself as some part of the transformative impact for the people around me. In XL Africa, we have over 6000 members of staff and every day I wake up I think about these people and how my actions directly affect them. I think about their lives, challenges, ambitions, aspirations and how I can help them. How can the company be more relevant in their lives and how can they become better off because of the company? These are the things that drive me as an entrepreneur,” he says.

He says his vision for XL Africa Group which has subsidiaries like XL Outsourcing, Xtra Energy Support Services, XL Express & Logistics, FMX Integrated Services, XL Security & Protection Services and Integrated Cash Management Services, is to make his members of staff happy, on and off the job.