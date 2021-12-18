The 18th annual stockbrokers conference and investiture of fellows which was held on Thursday 30 – Friday 31 October 2014 at the prestigious intercontinental hotel in Victoria Island saw the induction of a wide range of business leaders and juggernauts in the investment industry most notable Charles Nwodo Jr

Charles has a background in engineering and stock broking as well as investment and commercial banking. He is an alumnus of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, University of Lagos and Harvard business school from where he graduated with first and second degrees in civil Engineering and a Masters Degree in Business Administration specializing in investment management. Mr Nwodo was admitted as an associate of the chartered institute of stockers in 1996 and honorary fellow of the chartered institute of Bankers of Nigeria CIBN in 2004. He was the pioneer Chief Investment Officer of standard trust bank now UBA and left the bank voluntarily as Executive Director, corporate services to start XL Africa Group

Prior to his tenure at STB/UBA, Charles had practiced as an authorized dealing clerk at the Nigerian Stock Exchange with supervisory responsibility for daily market trading, portfolio management and investment advisory. Presently he is the founder and executive chairman of XL Africa Group Ltd since Aug 2003

The event was graced by notable personalities like Ben Murray Bruce, Arunma Oteh, Bismark Rewane and others