Ageless popular TV personality and eccentric, Charley Boy clocked 70 today and he is counting his blessings.

In a move to commemorate the day, he posted a video which has now gone viral as he counted his blessings. He said: “Counting my blessings. My family, my children, my spiritual alertness, my pedigree and heritage, my late parents, my spiritual guardian, the beauty of my soul, Charley Boy, the spirit of contentment, a simple life, a good name. My brother, anyone who is alive can find something to be grateful for if they look for it. May God bless you more than he has blessed me.”