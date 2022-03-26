From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Charlie Company have emerged overall winner at the 2022 Army Headquarters Garrison(AHQG), Corporal and below competition. The team which had Captain S. P. Ngabolo, as officer Commanding, came tops with 230, points to beat Bravo and Alpha Company who took second and third positions with 220 and 190 points respectively. They came first in swimming, shooting competition, map reading, 2.3 kilometres walk, obstacle crossing and drill.

In his address at the occasion, the Special Guest of honor Major General, while congratulating the soldiers for their outstanding performance, noted that training remains the bedrock of every military and urged them not to relent in their physical training activities.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He said the Nigerian Army under the leadership of the Chief Of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has been proactive in providing the necessary training needed to boost troops proficiency and capability to curb the security challenges facing the Country.

Abdulsalam,who is also the Military Secretary, Army, said “We have all witnessed the giant strides the COAS, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has made in the Nigerian operational readiness in a bid to achieve his vision for the Army.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“It is in this light that the Nigerian Army has been proactive in providing the necessary training required to enhance the capacity and capability of its officers and soldiers.

“Therefore, given the time, dedication and resources committed to your development, it is expected that the quality of your output when deployed to the field would be the high”.

The Corporal and below competition which took place at the Mogadishu cantonment has soldiers drawn from the branches and Departments of Army Headquarters. The weeklong competition will feature Map Reading, Reading Work, Point to Point Exercise, Range Classification (Weapon Handling/Shooting Exercise), Obstacle Crossing, Swimming, Drill Competition and Physical Fitness which involves 3.2kilometres endurance run.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .