The remains of late veteran Nollywood actress Ada Ameh who died few months was laid to rest today.

His colleague, Charles Inojie who played her on screen husband in popular Nigerian Comedy TV series, The Johnsons shared a video of Ameh in her casket set to be buried in her hometown.

He captioned his post: IT’S A WRAP FOR ADA AMEH. There lies a chip of us Deadpan and ice-frozen. There lies a broken heritage

Wrapped in a funeral encasement. In that air-tight wooden bed. Is our naked truth. No matter the differences we nursed

You can never tell. How much of us is in them. There again is a grim call. A charge to everyone. That none is promised tomorrow