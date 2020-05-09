Vivian Onyebukwa

Blazer is one of the must-have fashion staple in every man’s wardrobe. It is a sure way to look sharp and smart. They come in different fabrics and colours. However, there is something different with the white blazers. It stands one out. White-blazers announce one’s presence because of its brightness and sense of colour combination with other colours. You can go formal with the white blazers by complimenting it with a white shirt, bow tie, black pants and black shoes. Or, you can wear it with a contrasting coloured shirt, chinos pants or jeans, and a classy pair of shoes. Also, white blazer can go well with a contrasting waist coat, black pants and shoes.