The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has suspended its 2020 Fellowship Investiture Ceremony earlier scheduled for Oct. 24, at Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Nelson Olagundoye, CIBN Head, Corporate Communication and External Relations in Lagos on Thursday.

” The investiture ceremony and other activities of the institute have been temporarily suspended due to the recent developments in the country.

” New dates will be announced as soon as the situation is auspicious.

” The institute regrets any inconvenience the postponement might cause its numerous stakeholders,” Olagundoye said.(NAN)