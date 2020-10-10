Gyang Bere, Jos

The Jos Examination Centre of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CITN) Jos and District Society has fixed it earlier postponed maiden Professional Examinations for Tuesday October.

The postponement April 2020 Professional Examinations was due to government restriction on social gatherings as a result of the outbreak of the deathly COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Chairman Jos & District Society, CITN in a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Yunana Kumfi said the Institute has obtained approval to conduct th April 2020 Professional Examination diet from the relevant government authority.

“Following the government approval, the suspended April 2020 Professional Examinations are now scheduled to hold on Tuesday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 14, 2020 respectively. Please note that this serves as a notice to all registered students and the general public.

“The October diet of the examination will take place in the 2nd week of January 2021 to accommodate those candidates that are not able to partake in this rescheduled April diet.”

The statement emphasized that all COVID-19 protocols in line with Government directives will be fully observed and candidates must comply and that any student who fail to comply will be denied entrance into the examination hall.