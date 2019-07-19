The Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria has elected Mr. Malomo Olagbemi as its new president and chairman-in-council even as 14 members that would oversee the affairs of the institute for the next two years were also inaugurated.

In a statement signed by the secretary of the institute, it was stated that other members include: Mr. Akin Oduwole, Mr. Rabiu Garba, Sir John Okeke Onuegbulem, Comrade Babajide S. Salako, Mr. Ajayi Abayomi Sunday, Dr. Daniel Itanyi Egbune and Mr. Akinlabi Olawuni.

Others are Mr. Etoho Gideon, Mr. Clement Koko, Mr. Adesoye Omoniyi, Mr. Omopariola Samuel Odimayo, Mr. Babafemi Olanrewaju Olivalana, Mr. Otuwale Ademuyiwa, Mr. Hakeem Adeleke.

The principal officers of the council are: Mr. Rahlu Garba, first vice president, Sir John Okeke Onuegbulem, second vice president, Mr. Babajide Salako, third vice president, and Mr. Akin Oduwole, secretary to the council.