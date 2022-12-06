Real Estate Company, Chateau Royal has shown interest in the stability and well-being of the Nigerian home through its plans for family-oriented properties.

Its D’luxe Bespoke residence is carefully conceptualized to give you well-planned environments with lush green gardens, extensive walkways, and modern infrastructures. Located at Mowe, D’luxe Bespoke is erected using building materials that supports a green economy and reduces carbon emission. We have carefully created a range of life-enhancing amenities and facilities to help you discover a peaceful space to unwind and relax with your family.

The estate has two and three-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom semi-detached and detached bungalows with a more convenient and flexible payment plan.

When asked how he factors climate change into its structures, The Managing Director of Chateau Royal Real Estate Limited,Mr Osonuga Oluwatobi explained that the company pays attention to climate change from the conception of the architectural design to the careful selection of materials used for construction and the finishing of the house. He listed some of the attention points to be:

1) Window designs: we live in a region where temperatures can get unbearable due to climate change. Our designs are oriented to have adequate airflow due to their positioning and with the use of large windows for natural ventilation. The glass panels to be used also have characteristics to reduce the amount of heat gained in the building because they are tinted, thereby creating a cozy indoor environment.

2) Clean Energy: By adopting a hybrid solar power design. It reduces the need for generators all the time, thereby reducing the amount of carbon monoxide emission into the atmosphere.

3) Integrated Drainage Systems: This allows for the quick dispelling of water from the estate into the nearby canal within minutes of rainfall. This helps to avoid flooding of any kind within the premises. The buildings are also adequately raised above the ground to prevent any backflow of water into the buildings.

4) Green Areas: there is adequate provision made for green areas around the estate. Planting trees, shrubs and grass helps reduce heat generated by glare from hard surfaces like paving stones and walls.

5) Decomposition of Waste: With the use of biodigesters, we can break down solid waste from each building using live bacteria elements. This means we do not store solid waste on the property for future evacuation as is the practice around the Lekki Ajah environs, they are degraded immediately after they come in contact with the bacteria in the biodigesters.

He finally emphasized the need for technology and innovation to aid real estate transactions. “We are in a digital economy and for seamless closing of transactions across the globe, the need for the real estate sector to embrace technology cannot be over-emphasized,” he said.