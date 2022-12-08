From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) North West zone has applauded the successful appearance of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Chatham House in London, recently.

The commendation came from the zonal coordinator and Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle and the party’s deputy zonal coordinator, Salihu Lukman.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson, APC North-West PCC, Muhammad Shehu Molash, the zone argued that Chatham House is the right place for Asiwaju to demonstrate his teamwork acumen, both in politics and governance.

“We also noted the cognitive capacity and knowledge of issues affecting our beloved country, displayed by Bola Tinubu in his presentation at the session. He is obviously the most prepared presidential candidate in Nigeria.

Indeed, the secret behind Asiwaju’s success can be found in his ability to assemble a good team and assign each of them a task that must be accomplished!

“The response of Femi Gbajamiamila on policy was impressive, just as the dissection of security issues by Governor El-Rufai was equally superlative. Other members of the team like Dele Alake and Dr Betta Edu also displayed high-level professional skills.

“The London outing is obviously a good preview to what Nigerians should expect from Tinubu’s presidency come 2023 God’s willing. It was indeed an opportunity for him to showcase his leadership skills to the international community, his vision for Nigeria, his enviable track records and his ability to identify talents and delegate responsibilities to them,” the statement read.