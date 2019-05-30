Perpetua Egesimba

General overseer, Christ Holy Church International (CHC), Most Rev. Daniel Chukwudumebi Okoh, has called for peaceful dialogue and religious tolerance among Nigerians.

Speaking during the dedication of the CHC cathedral in Lagos, Okoh, former vice president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and president of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), said christians should continue on the part of peace and engage people who are against them in dialogue to win them over.

“For those of us who are not in those flashpoints of crisis, we should even intensify prayers more and not just sit in our comfort zones and say we are not part of it. We are all part of it because when one body of Christ is affected the whole body suffers. Therefore, we all should stand particularly with those in the northern part in prayers. And also stand with them by sending resources to them, offer words of encouragement and show them deeds of encouragements.

“We should not think about war or any violence means of reconciling issues. We have been given by the Prince of Peace the ministry of reconciliation.

“The church in Nigeria must follow that part of reconciliation and find a way to continue to engage with them because all of us are together and are all stakeholders,” he said.

Superintendent in charge of Apapa area, Very Rev. Sylvanus Machie and the Station Manager, Senior Evangelist, Louis Nwaka, said the dedicated cathedral was the manifestation of the promise God made to them about 23 years ago.

“When we came to this place, it was a swampy area more like a refuse dumpsite but then, the Lord said we should tarry here because this is a land of gold, that if we stay here, He will be with us and prosper our work. By the time we continued to stay, we continued to see the manifestation of the love of God. God has transformed the area, brought the state government to do excellent roads for us and the people are happy,” they said.