Forget packaging! The environment and the woman selling the food were clean enough. So, I requested for a take away pack, ordered white rice, beans and stew. It was her stew that harassed my appetite till I went in search of her and found her restaurant. You need to see how she garnished her stew! My appetite was on another level by then I had to calm down until I left there.

I wanted to eat the food in a more decent environment, though my salivary glands were beginning to produce more saliver than my mouth could handle, I kept swallowing my saliver while waiting to catch a taxi.

I finally got in a taxi. Was still keeping my cool and swallowing my pride but for how long? You see, my appetite can humble me once it is out for me and it would most likely get me because I’m a foodie! A sucker for good food at that.

By now I couldn’t take it any longer! The journey to my office was taking too long, so, I opened the food pack. Ohhhh! I was almost dripping saliver but my tongue was quick to come to my rescue. As I sent the first spoon of massive scoop into my mouth ànd about to munch away, to savour all the goodness, then something hit me! I couldn’t believe what just happened to my taste bud.

For a second, I was lost and my countenance changed immediately! I felt pity for myself and tears almost dripping.

My expectations dashed. My appetite switched immediately. I couldn’t understand if the stew was bitter, sour or salty. I knew I just got scammed! The expression on my face was that of disappointment and frustration. Thank goodness I had tissue in my hand bag, I just used it to wrap the food inside my mouth and closed back the pack for onward delivery to the trash can.

This experience got me thinking about life and how we are sold dreams but delivered nightmares. It felt like a man who got attracted to a beautiful woman with all the curves in the right places. Some well packaged handles on her chest with a face so beautiful and flawless and he does everything within his powers and some more to get her attention and possibly win her love and affection. Once he succeeds, they get married or start to date and he is eager to unravel the mystery his eyes beheld. But he Jerks back to reality all of a sudden because he just realised it has been packaging all along. Her protruded behind is just padded buttocks. The well packaged breasts are supported by ‘push up’ bra. Behind her figure-eight/coke bottle shape is a body shaper, once the body shaper comes off, its layers and layers of flesh. Her flawless face was all make-up concealing multitudes of rashes, discoloration and spots.