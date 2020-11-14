I hate cheating in whatever guise. The worse type of cheating to me is when you sell me a dream but deliver me a nightmare instead.
On this fateful day, I had madeup my mind not to eat food until at 3pm. I was not fasting, just trying to lose some weight. I visited an ATM to get cash, while there, this aroma out of nowhere hit me all of a sudden. It tormented my appetite. I lost concentration for a minute and quickly turned to the person behind me with a smirk on my face to ask if he could smell the stew too? But he yelled at me instead “Madam! Do and give me chance make I look for money!”.
Too many angry and frustrated people these days! ordinary joke piss them off. I quickly faced the machine, finished my transaction, then asked around and was directed to the food place just by the corner. “Amaka!Long throat shall not kill you!” I whispered to myself.
Forget packaging! The environment and the woman selling the food were clean enough. So, I requested for a take away pack, ordered white rice, beans and stew. It was her stew that harassed my appetite till I went in search of her and found her restaurant. You need to see how she garnished her stew! My appetite was on another level by then I had to calm down until I left there.
I wanted to eat the food in a more decent environment, though my salivary glands were beginning to produce more saliver than my mouth could handle, I kept swallowing my saliver while waiting to catch a taxi.
I finally got in a taxi. Was still keeping my cool and swallowing my pride but for how long? You see, my appetite can humble me once it is out for me and it would most likely get me because I’m a foodie! A sucker for good food at that.
By now I couldn’t take it any longer! The journey to my office was taking too long, so, I opened the food pack. Ohhhh! I was almost dripping saliver but my tongue was quick to come to my rescue. As I sent the first spoon of massive scoop into my mouth ànd about to munch away, to savour all the goodness, then something hit me! I couldn’t believe what just happened to my taste bud.
For a second, I was lost and my countenance changed immediately! I felt pity for myself and tears almost dripping.
My expectations dashed. My appetite switched immediately. I couldn’t understand if the stew was bitter, sour or salty. I knew I just got scammed! The expression on my face was that of disappointment and frustration. Thank goodness I had tissue in my hand bag, I just used it to wrap the food inside my mouth and closed back the pack for onward delivery to the trash can.
This experience got me thinking about life and how we are sold dreams but delivered nightmares. It felt like a man who got attracted to a beautiful woman with all the curves in the right places. Some well packaged handles on her chest with a face so beautiful and flawless and he does everything within his powers and some more to get her attention and possibly win her love and affection. Once he succeeds, they get married or start to date and he is eager to unravel the mystery his eyes beheld. But he Jerks back to reality all of a sudden because he just realised it has been packaging all along. Her protruded behind is just padded buttocks. The well packaged breasts are supported by ‘push up’ bra. Behind her figure-eight/coke bottle shape is a body shaper, once the body shaper comes off, its layers and layers of flesh. Her flawless face was all make-up concealing multitudes of rashes, discoloration and spots.
What about women who fall for little show of cash or attention only to realise it’s aĺl borrowed and lies. Sermons of six-inches, only to realise Mr six inches is just a last-finger-size or one-min- ute-man. The cars, houses and luxury lifestyle etc were proceeds of fraud. Complete character flaws because he’s just not who he made her believe he is from the get go.
As it is in most cases when men and women realize they’ve been misled by a partner or potential love interest because what they were sold isn’t what was delivered, they unwrapped an entirely different package. Some people take it all in good fate and refuse to bruise their partner’s ego. They look out for other good qualities this person has and try to build their relationship dwelling on such good qualities rather than just throw them out, they make lemonade of the situation they find themselves in. While others may decide it is not worth crying over spilt milk, they just abandon such partner or love interest and move on with their lives. Though they may or may not take the lessons they learned against a reoccurence. I borrowed a leaf from them. Of a truth I was tempted to go back to the woman I bought the food from to challenge her for misleading the public with such aroma, then again I asked myself why go bruise the poor woman’s ego?
Her culinary skills could be in local soups, that’s where her strength lies, stew sauce could just be by the way or something went wrong while she was preparing it that particular day. She may be a fantastic cook when it comes to local soups.
Guess what I’m trying to say is ‘Cheating is cheating!’ I felt cheated and it hurt me badly. Stop misleading prospects. What I see is what I should get. Stop selling your prospects dreams and deliver them nightmares instead.
