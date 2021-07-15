From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts in tackling the problems of insecurity and economic challenges

The monarch, who spoke on Thursday when he received the president in his palace, regretted that many people were facing untold hardship because of high cost of basic commodities in the country.

While appealing to the president to do everything possible to control the rising inflation,the Emir appealed to Nigerians to support and pray for the success of the President Buhari’s administration.

He also expressed delight over the way the Federal Government is executing people-oriented projects, particularly in Kano state.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his remarks, showered praises on Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the xecution of quality projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

He particularly commended Ganduje for completing abandoned projects left by previous administrations and at the same time, initiating new projects that impact positively on the people.

‘I urge other state governors to emulate the continuity policy of Governor Ganduje. I am very happy for the warm reception I received in Kano,’ he stated.

