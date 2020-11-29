Unfortunately, the majority of these deaths occur at home, among the poor, rural, and semi-urban populations where mothers and caregivers have limited access to quality life-saving interventions against diseases that kill children.

Therefore, those in charge of pneumonia control must ensure that workable measures are put in place to halt the rising deaths from the disease. As one of the highest child-killer diseases, we call onp7 the federal, state and local governments to work in concert to curb the pneumonia scourge. It is not good that we lose thou- sands of Nigerian children annually because of the disease.

The nation’s health authorities should work with development partners, the private sector and civil society organisations to ensure that the disease is adequately controlled. Pneumonia control is central to achieving Universal Health Coverage and meeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria. Nigeria cannot achieve its newborn and child health goals without curbing frightening pneumonia deaths. The sensitisation of members of the public on immunisation, oral antibiotics, reduction of household air pollution, can be of immense help to check pneumonia deaths.

With the nation’s increasing birth rate and population, Nigeria will not achieve sustainable development without holistically addressing child health concerns, including pneumonia, malnutrition, cholera, measles and other child killer diseases. We believe that adequate funding of the health sector will largely boost Nigeria’s chances of overcoming worrisome pneumonia deaths. Above all, maternal and child health issues must be prioritised.